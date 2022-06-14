SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.53 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

