Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 57.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,677,400 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 1,062,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,774.0 days.
OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.
About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABN AMRO Bank (ABMRF)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.