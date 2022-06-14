Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Decreases By 36.4%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Get Absa Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Separately, HSBC cut Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Absa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.