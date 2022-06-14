Short Interest in Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Increases By 62.7%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $897.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

