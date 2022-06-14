Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Expands By 62.5%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

