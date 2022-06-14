Short Interest in Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Expands By 100.0%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AIAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aurubis from €95.00 ($98.96) to €87.00 ($90.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aurubis from €90.00 ($93.75) to €95.00 ($98.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

