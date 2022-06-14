Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Declines By 38.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBI shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 401,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

