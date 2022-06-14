Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Grows By 147.2%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:JRS opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
