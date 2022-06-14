Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Expands By 56.3%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

