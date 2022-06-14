Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Drops By 35.0%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 134,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 75,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $101,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,433.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 84,729 shares of company stock valued at $113,401 over the last three months.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

VRPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VRPX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.