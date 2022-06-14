Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declines By 28.9%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $216,257.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,534.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $373,952. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

