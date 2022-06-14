Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Paul J. Hennessy Purchases 10,000 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

