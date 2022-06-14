Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -0.39. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
