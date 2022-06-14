Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -0.39. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

