Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $197.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $133.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

