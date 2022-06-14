Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE SKM opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.