Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $250.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

