Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.54.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

