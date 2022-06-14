Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 7,081 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 384.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $141.38 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

