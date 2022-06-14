Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,931,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

