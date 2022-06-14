Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.05 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

