Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 67,097 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67,097 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $284,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.53 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.90 and a 200-day moving average of $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

