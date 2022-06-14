Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.