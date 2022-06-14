Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HYHDF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Sixty Six Capital has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

About Sixty Six Capital (Get Rating)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.