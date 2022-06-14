Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 250,000 Shares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,189,460.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Sime Armoyan bought 200,700 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$381.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 52.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.38.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.