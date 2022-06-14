Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,779 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $58.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

