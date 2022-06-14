SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

