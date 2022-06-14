SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

