SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.
Shares of MDY stock opened at $419.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $417.49 and a twelve month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
