Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $5.34 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SPIR opened at $1.34 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $367,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $8,771,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $6,265,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

