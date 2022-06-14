Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $5.34 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SPIR opened at $1.34 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $367,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $8,771,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $6,265,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.