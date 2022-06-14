S&T Bank PA Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.53 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

