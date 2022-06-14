Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 1,829,948 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,829,948 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.53 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

