Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 90,253 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,253 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.69% of NeoGames worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 49.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

