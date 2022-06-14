Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at $33,836,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,715.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,612,980 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

