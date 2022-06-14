Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.42.

LULU opened at $278.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.06. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.