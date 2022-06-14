Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,494 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of DocuSign worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,701,000 after buying an additional 747,500 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

