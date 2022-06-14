Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,158 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.94.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

