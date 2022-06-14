Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Syneos Health worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after buying an additional 606,179 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 786,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,789,000 after buying an additional 261,900 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,055,000 after buying an additional 191,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

