Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $33,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

