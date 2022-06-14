Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 456 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Cerner worth $44,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $6,282,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cerner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 189.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 233,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153,093 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $1,857,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

