StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

