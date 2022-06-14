StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
