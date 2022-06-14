StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

