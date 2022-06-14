StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CYCC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

