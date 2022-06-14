StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

