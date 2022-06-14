StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

