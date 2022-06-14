StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
