StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

