StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

