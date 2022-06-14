StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TEDU opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.