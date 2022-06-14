StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83. Ashford has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $25.99.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

