StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.