StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $174.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.