StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

